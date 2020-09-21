Highlights: Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered a major setback from Belarus

Belarus deals with China over Russia’s non-payment of debt

Not only this, China Development Bank gave him $ 500 million loan

Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was trying to save Belarus’s President Alexander Lukashenko from mass rebellion, suffered a major setback from Minsk. Belarus signed a deal with China over Russia’s non-payment of debt and took a $ 500 million loan from China Development Bank. Earlier, Russia turned down Belarus’ request to lend $ 600 million.

Belarus’s finance minister Makasim Yermalovich spoke to China and took a loan when Russia did not pay the money. At the same time Belarus gave a message to Russia that it did not need Moscow money. Maksim said, “We have not considered Russia’s loan for financing and we are not negotiating it.” We have not made any request to the Russian side. We do not expect a Russian loan. ‘





Friendly New Regional Conflict between Belarus and China Source

Russia did not say anything publicly about the move to Belarus, but analysts warned that a fast-growing friendship between Belarus and China could be a source of new regional confrontation. He says that after the onset of Russia and Ukraine tensions, China had become not only a close economic friend of Belarus, but also developed political and military relations between the two.

The government of Belarus is now reducing its dependence on Russia and China has become a bigger partner than the European Union. On the other hand, China wants to find a new way around Ukraine so that it can extend its belt and road project to Europe. Now Belarus is using China to reduce economic dependence from Russia. The growing friendship between Belarus and China is the result that trade between the two has increased by 17 percent to reach $ 3.5 billion. There are now only Ukraine and Russia ahead of China.