Belarus Foreign Minister Haavisto met with opposition leader fleeing Belarus in Vilnius: Tsihanouskaya hopes OSCE to mediate dialogue between opposition and Lukashenko

From Belarus An opposition figure who fled to Lithuania Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya supports the idea that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) should engage in a dialogue between the Belarusian opposition and the country’s current administration.

Tsihanouskaya shared his views with the Foreign Minister To Pekka Haavisto (Green) on Saturday in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

Haavisto traveled to Vilnius on Saturday, where he met with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičiusin. Before that, he had a breakfast conversation with Tsihanouskaja, who is living in exile in Lithuania.

“The current OSCE Chairmanship in Albania and the incoming Swedish OSCE Chairmanship have provided an opportunity for a high-level visit to Minsk. Clearly, this has also received support from the opposition, and also according to Svetlana Tsihanouskaja, this is a good idea, which means that she supports it, ”Haavisto said on the phone after the meeting.

Belarus Tsihanouskaya, a candidate in the presidential election, fled to Lithuania shortly after the election in early August. Her husband is imprisoned in Belarus.

Long-term president Alexander Lukashenko took the landslide victory in the election, but the election is considered dishonest. Since the elections, unprecedented protests have broken out in Belarus against the Lukashenko regime.

According to Haavisto, Tsihanouskaja has inadvertently found herself in a very stressful situation. Despite this, the opposition figure is still seeking dialogue with the Lukashenko regime.

“He spoke specifically about dialogue and considered it very important that President Lukashenko and his administration enter into a dialogue with the opposition. He called for the protests to remain calm and for violence to be avoided. ”

According to Haavisto, Tsihanouskaja had been almost confused about how strongly the world had reacted to the situation in Belarus.

“He thanked the EU for its systematic support for free elections. It is important to him that Belarusians do not feel alone. ”

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green).

OSCE has promised to mediate between the Belarussian regime and the opposition. The OSCE would like to send a delegation to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, but so far Belarus has not responded to the offer.

The current regime in Belarus has close relations with Russia. Earlier this week, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced that Russia has set up separate police reserve forces, which will be ready to support the current regime in Belarus in suppressing protests and a wave of strikes, if necessary.

Meanwhile, arrests of independent journalists have been reported in Belarus.

The opposition has staged two major demonstrations in August and invited people to a third large-scale demonstration on Sunday.

Haaviston according to Tsihanouskaya hopes that post-election unrest will be resolved without outside interference and that the Belarussian regime will abide by its own laws.

“According to OSCE principles, it would be good to act. These include transparent free elections, respect for human rights and freedom of the media. Of course, the strength of the OSCE is that Belarus is a member of the organization, ”Haavisto said.

From Lithuania, Haavisto is scheduled to travel to Estonia, where he will meet with the Foreign Minister on Sunday Urmas Reinsalun. In addition to the situation in Belarus, the foreign ministers will discuss the corona pandemic and current security issues.