Thursday, May 27, 2021
Belarus Finnair is also circling the airspace of Belarus

by admin
May 25, 2021
in World
0

The EU called on airlines to avoid airspace in Belarus.

Finnair said on Tuesday, like other European airlines, it was circling Belarusian airspace. The reason is the actions of Belarus on Sunday, when a Ryanair passenger plane was forced to land in Miskey, Belarus, and an opposition journalist was arrested.

“We are suspending the use of airspace in Belarus. This became Traficom’s recommendation in the morning, ”said Finnair’s Communications Director Days Tallqvist.

On Monday EU leaders called on all EU airlines to avoid airspace in Belarus. At Monday’s summit, the EU also decided on additional sanctions and flight restrictions on Belarus.

