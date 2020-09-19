Belarus Eyewitnesses: Hundreds of protesters captured in Minsk

Two thousand people have demonstrated in Minsk on Saturday against the country’s authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus police have once again arrested hundreds of protesters in Minsk on Saturday, news agencies Reuters and AFP say based on eyewitness findings.

Police have not yet reported the number of arrests. The Belarusian human rights organization Vjasna published the name of 217 people allegedly arrested on its website and said the list is still being updated, AFP says.

A couple of thousand apparently mainly or entirely female protesters have demonstrated in the city on Saturday against the country’s authoritarian president. Alexander Lukashenko against. AFP characterized the protest with the words “sparkly march,” or glittering march. According to the news agency, the protesters had dressed in glittering outfits and carried tickets.

According to an eyewitness, the police had, among other things, blocked the passing of the protesters and taken some of the protesters into their cars. According to Reuters, at least one of the protesters would have been taken away by ambulance. He had been lying on the ground and was apparently unconscious.

Among those arrested, according to Reuters, include a 73-year-old opposition activist Nina Baginskaya. According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, there is also a journalist among those arrested.

On the ground numerous widespread protests have taken place since the re-election of the president, who has ruled the country since 1994, for a new term in early August, which is considered falsified on the basis of, among other things, observer statements.

A total of thousands of people have been arrested during the protests and police have been reported to have treated the protesters violently. Human rights organizations and local activists have reported brutal beatings of detainees.

The opposition is scheduled to hold a large-scale demonstration again on Sunday.