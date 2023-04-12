This Wednesday (12), the authorities of Belarus extradited to Russia the Russian citizen Alexei Moskaliov, father of a 13-year-old girl who painted an anti-war drawing and who, until recently, was interned in a youth center after the opening of an investigation against her father.

“Alexei Moskaliov was extradited from Belarus to Russia,” the independent human rights organization OVD-Info, which tracks political persecution in Russia, said on Telegram.

OVD-Info, declared a “foreign agent in Russia”, claimed to have received this information from a Belarusian lawyer who tried to visit Moskaliev today in the Belarus prison where he was being held.

OVD-Info’s lawyer, Vladimir Biliyenko, who represents Moskaliov in Russia, said he was not informed about his client’s extradition.

Furthermore, Biliyenko left a request at the SIZO-1 prison in the Tula region (200 kilometers south of Moscow) to be informed if the prisoner is transferred there.

The lawyer indicated that he has appealed against Moskaliov’s conviction, and the appeal is expected to take place in the presence of his client.

Moskaliov was arrested at the end of March in Minsk, after having escaped from house arrest the night before being sentenced by Russian Justice to two years in prison for “discrediting” the Russian Armed Forces with comments on social networks.

The legal persecution of Moskaliov, a single father who lives in Yefremov, a city about 300 kilometers south of Moscow, intensified after his daughter, Masha, painted, in April 2022, in an art class, a drawing with the flag Ukrainian woman and a woman protecting her son from missiles. The girl also wrote “Glory to Ukraine” and “No to war” on the drawing.

The next day, the police took Moskaliov and his daughter to the police station, where the father learned that a case had been opened against him for “discrediting” the Armed Forces.

Moskaliov had already been fined 32,000 rubles (about $415) for writing on the social network “Odnoklassniki” about the Russian army that “the perpetrators are with us”.

The man was arrested on March 1 in another case of “discrediting the Armed Forces” for comments on the same social network about the massacre in Bucha, north of Kiev, and the attack in July last year against a prison in Yelenovka, 40 kilometers from Donetsk, according to the independent Russian portal “Meduza”.

During the trial, which lasted just one day, Moskaliov said he did not write the comments the prosecution is accusing him of and claimed his Odnoklassniki page had been hacked several times.

The daughter was sent to a youth center.

The Presidential Commissioner for the Rights of the Child in Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova, reported on the 5th that the girl had been removed from the youth center by her mother, who “was not limited in her parental rights”.