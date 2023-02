How did you feel about the content of this article?

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting of leaders in Russia | Photo: EFE/EPA/VLADIMIR ASTAPKOVICH/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, said this Wednesday (22) that the country is interested in joining the Brics, a group formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and that it intends to join in 2023.

“Fast entry as a full member of this organization is an important task this year,” said the head of Belarusian diplomacy, in a meeting with other members of the portfolio he directs, according to local news agency “Belta”.

Aleinik gave a positive assessment of Belarus’ entry process into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which began in September last year and spoke of not forgetting “other relatively new formats” for the country, such as “Russia-Africa”, which the European country recently joined.

However, Aleinik highlighted the importance of “working on the issue of joining the Brics format”, which seeks to deepen interaction.

Around 15 countries, including Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey, have expressed interest in joining the bloc, initially created by Brazil, Russia, India and China, and expanded in 2010 with the entry of South Africa.