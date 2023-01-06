Home page politics

From: Karolin Schäfer, Nail Akkoyun

Split

Belarus is increasing the combat readiness of its air force. Ukraine is prepared for any scenario with a new combat force. The news ticker.

Belarus: Russia continues to use its strategic partners and plans joint training

Russia continues to use its strategic partners and plans joint training Temporary ceasefire: Zelensky comments on the truce over the Orthodox Christmas

Zelensky comments on the truce over the Orthodox Christmas Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 8:30 a.m.: As the Belarusian Defense Ministry reports, personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the Russian armed forces are still stationed in the common neighbor of Russia and Ukraine. As part of efforts to ensure the “military security of the Union State,” Russia and Belarus are planning joint flight and tactical training to increase the combat readiness of their aviation units, the ministry added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. © Mikhail Klimentyev/imago

While Belarus allows Russia to use its territory to attack Ukraine, Belarusian troops have not yet been stationed on the frontlines of the Ukraine war. At the same time, General Oleksandr Pavliuk, commander of the Kyiv Armed Forces and Defense Means, announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have formed a special combat group on the border with Belarus. “The multi-level protection system of the Ukrainian troops will not allow them to go beyond the Belarusian border,” Pavliuk said.

News on the Ukraine war: Russia “does not seek peace”

Update from Friday, January 6, 06:47: After Russia announced a ceasefire in the Ukraine war due to the orthodox Christmas celebration, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelesnkyj reacted to Vladimir Putin’s actions: “Those who continued the terror against our country and sent their people to the slaughter appreciate it definitely not life and even more not looking for peace.”

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, was also more than skeptical: “Who will believe scum who kill children, bomb maternity hospitals, torture prisoners?” On December 24 and on New Year’s Eve, Russia also had heavy attacks given. The ceasefire is scheduled to last from noon today (January 6) until midnight tomorrow (January 7) to allow the armed forces to attend Orthodox Christmas services.

Ukraine war news: Kherson region under fire

+++ 10.40 p.m.: Russia shelled the city of Beryslav in the Kherson region, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko told Telegram. A projectile is said to have hit a residential building, killing a 12-year-old boy and his parents.

“Tragic news in town today. As a result of an attack by the occupying forces, a projectile hit a house and killed a family,” Tymoshenko wrote. “In the morning they talk about the ‘Christmas peace’, and at noon they kill a whole family.” Russia had previously announced that it wanted to introduce a cease-fire in Ukraine in view of the upcoming Orthodox Christmas.

Attacks are also increasing in the eastern region of Donetsk. According to the Ukrainian general staff, Russia is concentrating on an offensive around the cities of Bakhmut and Lyman. Taking Bakhmut could allow Russia to launch attacks on surrounding towns in the region.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia wants to return attacks despite the ceasefire

+++ 9 p.m.: The Russian military has announced it will continue to retaliate against Ukrainian attacks during the 36-hour ceasefire ordered by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. “The decision concerns the cessation of initiating fire and offensive actions on our part,” wrote Moscow’s occupation chief in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Denis Puschilin, on Telegram.

“That doesn’t mean we won’t respond to enemy provocations! Or even give the enemy any chance to improve their positions on the front line during these holiday hours,” Puschilin added. Earlier, Putin had announced a cease-fire in view of the upcoming Orthodox Christmas. This should last from Friday afternoon until Sunday night.

News on the Ukraine war: Kyiv rejects Putin’s temporary ceasefire

+++ 6.25 p.m.: Ukraine has dismissed as “hypocrisy” the ceasefire ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Orthodox Christmas celebration. “Russia must leave the occupied territories – only then will there be a ‘temporary ceasefire,'” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak wrote on Thursday Twitter. Unlike Russia, Ukraine would not attack foreign territory and kill civilians.

The Kremlin had previously ordered a 36-hour unilateral ceasefire from Friday afternoon. The federal government reacted cautiously to Putin’s initiative. “We have taken note of the announcement,” said a government spokesman on Thursday in Berlin. Any cessation of fighting would save lives. In order for the war to end, however, Russia must withdraw its troops completely from Ukraine.

News about the Ukraine war: Russian troops block escape corridor

+++ 5.30 p.m.: Russian troops are currently blocking the only escape route for Ukrainian civilians in the occupied Zaporizhia Oblast. This is now closed, quoted Ukrainska Pravda the governor of the region, Oleksandr Starykh. Only one person has been able to leave the area in the past two weeks. According to Starykh, the occupiers will stick to the restrictions until January 15. So far, however, there are no signs that the corridor will then be opened.

Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine war

+++ 4.35 p.m.: After the Russian Patriarch Kirill had called for a ceasefire in view of the upcoming Orthodox Christmas on both sides of the conflict, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has now also ordered a one-and-a-half day ceasefire in Ukraine. The Kremlin chief instructed the Russian Ministry of Defense to cease fighting from midday on Friday (January 6) until Sunday night (January 8). This emerges from a statement by the Kremlin on Thursday.

News about the Ukraine war: Russian ship on the way to “coasts of NATO countries”

Update from Thursday, January 5, 3:20 p.m.: The Russian Navy’s frigate “Admiral Gorshkov”, armed with “Zirkon” hypersonic missiles, is currently heading into the Atlantic Ocean. According to Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, the ship is on its way to the “coasts of the NATO countries”. This is reported by the Ukrainian Navy Facebook.

According to the information, the deployment ceremony of the frigate was from Wladimir Putin personally managed. The warship is to rehearse combat missions in the waters of the Mediterranean, Atlantic and Indian Oceans. Training with the “Zirkon” hypersonic missiles is also planned during the combat mission.

News in the Ukraine war: Kyiv rejects temporary ceasefire

First report from Thursday, January 5th: Kyiv/Moscow – The Ukrainian government in Kyiv has no interest in a short-term ceasefire in the Ukraine war. This was announced by the office of President Volyodmyr Zelenskyy. The call by Kirill, the patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, for a ceasefire between Russian and Ukrainian troops for the Orthodox Christmas celebrations is rejected. “It is a cynical trap and an element of propaganda,” wrote presidential office adviser Mykhailo Podoliak on Thursday (January 5). Twitter.

The Russian Orthodox Church is also not an authority in global orthodoxy and only acts as a “war propagandist”. Podoliak accused the Moscow Patriarchate of calling for genocide against the Ukrainian people.

Earlier, Russian Patriarch Kirill had called for a ceasefire on Friday (January 6) and Saturday (January 7) from both sides in the “internal conflict”. According to the Orthodox Church calendar followed in Ukraine and Russia, Friday is Christmas Eve and Saturday is Christmas Day. (nak/kas/dpa)