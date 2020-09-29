The French president will be the first high-ranking international leader to meet the leader of the Belarusian opposition, who hopes he will take on the role of “mediator” against President Alexander Lukashenko.

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Belarusian opponent Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Tuesday, September 29 in the morning in Vilnius, Lithuania, announced the Elysee on Monday.

The French leader, who called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, backed by Vladimir Putin, to step down from power, will be the first high-ranking international leader to meet with the leader of the Belarusian opposition, who went into exile in Vilnius .

The latter had called on the Head of State to be “the mediator we badly need” to resolve the crisis in Belarus, in an interview with AFP on Monday in Vilnius, where the French president landed on Monday afternoon.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, faced with an unprecedented post-electoral protest movement, was sworn in secretly at the end of September for a sixth term.