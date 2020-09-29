Emmanuel Macron will meet Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Tuesday, September 29. It will be a private meeting that will take place in the morning. the French president praised the courage of the leader of the Belarusian opposition. It is an important visit for the main opponent of President Alexander Lukashenko, because it is the first time that she will exchange with a leading foreign head of state. Emmanuel Macron comforts the one who had to flee her country and take refuge in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, just 30 km from the border with Belarus.

Sunday, Emmanuel Macron clearly asked for the departure of Alexander Lukashenko and Monday he called for the release of the prisoners arrested since the start of the protest on August 9. Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa wants Emmanuel Macron to play a mediator role. He still advocates dialogue with Vladimir Putin. Those who consider him too conciliatory with Russia agree at the same time that nothing can be done without this powerful neighbor.

The JT

The other subjects of the news