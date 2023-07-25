Belarusian Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov met this Monday (24) with representatives of the Wagner Group to discuss the training of Belarusian special forces by Russian mercenaries.

“We prepared a clear plan of action and exchanged views on the use of different types of equipment,” the source said on his Telegram channel.

During the meeting, which took place at the training center for Interior troops, “coordination” between the ministry and “the private military company” was also addressed.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko over the weekend expressed concern that Russian mercenaries wanted to advance into Warsaw due to Poland’s support for the Ukrainian army.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say this, but I will. The Wagnerites began to worry us. ‘We want to go to the West, give us permission.’ And I say, why do you want to go to the West? ‘Take an excursion to Warsaw, to Rzeszow,'” Lukashenko said at the start of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Constantine Palace in St Petersburg.

Lukashenko told Putin that Minsk will keep the Wagnerites under tight control at the Moghiliov base, as agreed after the failed armed rebellion led by the group just a month ago, and that it will not allow them to move as their “state of mind is bad”.

Last week, the Armed Forces of Belarus reported on joint training with Wagnerites on the border with Poland, which immediately announced the deployment of two military units to the area.

In total, the former Soviet republic is now home to a few thousand mercenaries – the Belarusian research team Gayun reported around 3,500 troops – although Wagner estimates that number will soon reach 10,000.

The Wagner claims to currently have 25,000 men “alive and healthy”, to which are added the wounded who are recovering.

The US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Monday that there is “no indication” that the Wagnerites have the heavy weapons needed to launch an offensive against Ukraine or Poland.