The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) during the meeting decided to cancel the holding of a part of the Ice Hockey World Championship-2021 in Minsk, the official website organizations.

It is clarified that the IIHF Council determined that it is currently impossible to ensure the well-being of teams, spectators and officials during the tournament in Belarus.

Let us remind you that the tournament was to be held in Minsk and Riga from May 21 to June 6.

Earlier, various European public organizations called on the IIHF to postpone the 2021 World Cup from Minsk due to the tense political situation in Belarus.

The presidential elections in Belarus took place on August 9. After that, protest actions began in the republic. They continue to this day. So, at the end of December in Minsk, about 100 participants of unauthorized protest actions were detained. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Bashkortostan reports a reduction in the number of participants and the movement of shares from the streets to the courtyards of residential buildings.