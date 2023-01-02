The Armed Forces of Belarus declared their readiness for any development of the situation after the emergency with the missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces (AF) of Belarus are ready for any scenario after an emergency with a downed missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated on Monday by the deputy commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces for ideological work, Colonel Anatoly Bulavko, whose words leads TV channel STV.

“Today, if we look to the future, at least a year ahead, then the armed forces, the air force, the air defense forces are ready for any development of the plot,” Bulavko said.

He stressed that Belarus currently has the capacity to ensure its security. In addition, the colonel pointed to the current aggravation of the situation near the borders of the republic, including in the Ukrainian direction.

“Of course, the case with the rocket is already out of the ordinary. And as a joke [могут] send some drone to our territory,” the soldier added.

The fall of a shell of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Belarus became known on December 29. It was recorded from 10:00 to 11:00 local time. Later, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced its readiness to investigate the incident. In addition, Kyiv offered to invite authoritative experts from countries not associated with Moscow’s support in any form.