The Belarusian Foreign Ministry announced its readiness to provide a platform for negotiations on Ukraine

Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Igor Nazaruk said that the republic is ready to provide a platform for negotiations on Ukraine. Him quotes “SB. Belarus today.

“Minsk has repeatedly fulfilled the noble mission of being a place for negotiations, for resolving very serious conflict situations. We still offer ourselves in this capacity, this was recently confirmed by representatives of the Vatican, ”he said.

Nazaruk also mentioned Kyiv’s withdrawal from a number of agreements with Minsk. The Deputy Minister stressed that Belarus has always been a key element on the “European security map”. According to him, breaking the agreements on the Ukrainian side is not the republic’s initiative.

Earlier, Vatican Ambassador to Belarus, Apostolic Nuncio Ante Jozich said that Belarus could become a platform for negotiations to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. “I assume that there are such movements at a low or high level,” he added. Jozic claims that the Vatican will make efforts to the negotiation process, including the possibility of providing territory and sites.