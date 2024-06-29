Belarus Defense Ministry: Minsk is ready to defend itself against possible provocations from Kyiv

The armed forces of Belarus are ready to defend themselves against possible provocations from Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the anti-aircraft missile forces department of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus Andrei Severinchik in Telegram-channel of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic.

“I wanted to warn and cool the hotheads of those who are trying to drag our country into an armed conflict. We are ready to decisively use all available forces and means to protect our territory and the population of the Republic of Belarus from possible provocations in the airspace,” he warned.

According to Severinchik, the Belarusian forces are flying duty crews around the clock to patrol the state border and conduct reconnaissance. He emphasized that the actions are carried out in close cooperation with units of the Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus.

Earlier it became known about the introduction of additional air defense systems to cover the border with Ukraine. Severinchik specified that recently the number of drone flights conducting reconnaissance in the border areas of the country has increased.