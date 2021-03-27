The Investigative Committee (IC) of Belarus initiated the recognition of the editorial office of NEXTA Telegram channels as a foreign extremist organization and its ban on the territory of the country. On Saturday, March 27, reports TASS…

As reported in the UK, the investigators found that the editorial office of NEXTA, actually created by Stepan Putilo, has signs of a foreign extremist organization (IEO). The Investigative Committee of Belarus initiated the recognition of the IEE editorial office and the prohibition of its activities in the country.

The UK also said that the materials have been prepared and have already been submitted to the competent authorities for a decision.

On March 15, it was reported that the administration of one of the largest Belarusian opposition Telegram channels NEXTA decided to no longer coordinate protests against President Alexander Lukashenko.