Belarus will increase oil transit tariffs by 10.2 percent from February 1

Belarus will increase prices for oil transit through the territory of the republic, as well as for domestic consumption, by 10.2 percent. This was reported with reference to the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of the country. RIA NovostAnd.

The department’s resolution “On tariffs for oil transportation services through main pipelines” will come into force on February 1, 2024. The ministry noted that prices for transit routes were “indexed and set based on the principle of equality of their specific values.”

In July 2023, Belarus already decided to increase prices for oil transit through the northern and southern branches of the Druzhba oil pipeline in order to compensate for the loss of income after the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions. The operator of the Belarusian section of the oil pipeline, Gomeltransnafta Druzhba, then approached Transneft with a proposal to increase transportation tariffs by 84 percent. Last year, Germany and Poland stopped importing Russian oil via Druzhba, while supplies from Kazakhstan to these countries are in much smaller volumes.