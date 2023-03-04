A court in Belarus sentenced this Friday (3) to 10 years in prison Ales Bialiatski, one of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winners and a leading figure in the democracy movement in the former Soviet republic, subjected to severe repression.

The NGO Viasna (“Primavera”) stated that two other activists tried alongside Bialiatski, Valentin Stefanovitch and Vladimir Labkovitch, were sentenced to nine and seven years in prison, respectively.

The three were arrested after the historic demonstrations against the controversial re-election, in 2020, of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, for the sixth term.

The fourth accused, Dmitri Soloviev, tried in absentia after fleeing to Poland, was sentenced to eight years in prison. All were also sentenced to pay a fine of US$70,000 (around R$364,700).

“These monstrous sentences are revenge for defending human rights. It is a political order that comes from above this dictatorial power,” Soloviev told AFP. “These are very cruel sentences”, criticized Natalia Pinchuk, Bialiatski’s wife, in statements sent by Viasna.

Bialiatski, 60, founder of Viasna in 1996, and the other two activists were accused of funding “activities that seriously violate public order”, according to the NGO

Arrested in July 2021, Bialiatski won the Nobel Peace Prize at the end of last year for his defense of human rights. He shared the prize with the Russian NGO Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.

The activist founded and headed Viasna for several years, the main human rights organization in the authoritarian country, governed since 1994 by Lukashenko. During the 2020 demonstrations, the NGO played a crucial role in documenting repressive measures and arrests of demonstrators.

– ‘Shameful injustice’ –

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has criticized the conviction. “We must do everything possible to fight this shameful injustice,” she wrote on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called for an end to “persecutions” of opponents in Belarus.

The committee that awards the prize considered that “the process and the accusations against him have political motivations”, declared today its president, Berit Reiss-Andersen, adding that “the verdict shows that the current regime resorts to any means to repress its opponents” .

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baebock called the lawsuit a “farce”, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described it as a “fictitious decision of justice”. Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the conviction “scandalous”.

During the trial, the three activists insisted on their innocence. Bialiatski spent almost three years in prison in Belarus between 2011 and 2014, after another process denounced as political. As of March 1, Belarus had 1,461 political prisoners, according to Viasna.

Western countries have approved several sanctions packages against Belarus for the crackdown on the 2020 protests, but the regime still enjoys unyielding support from Russia.

Belarus agreed to serve as a rear base for Russian troops in the conflict in Ukraine. So far, however, its army has not participated directly in the fighting.

In addition to the trial against Bialiatski, other cases were initiated against activists of the democracy movement in Belarus. Tikhanovskaya, who lives in exile, and several of her associates are on trial in absentia.

Several journalists from Tut.by, the country’s main independent media outlet, are also being prosecuted. They are accused of tax fraud and hate speech. In 2021, the portal was classified as “extremist”.

In February, journalist and activist Andrzej Poczobut was sentenced to eight years in prison.

In the same month, the trial of the three founders of Nexta, a media outlet that played an important role in the 2020 protests, began.