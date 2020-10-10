Lukashenko spoke surprisingly to prisoners of the opposition. The Belarusian opposition member Svetlana Tichanowskaja met with Chancellor Angela Merkel beforehand.

Svetlana Tichanovskaya is after for talks Berlin traveled.

The Belarusian opposition members met the Chancellor there Angela Merkel and the top of the greens.

Surprisingly did Lukashenko met with imprisoned opposition members (Update from 10/10, 6:38 p.m.).

Update from October 10, 2020, 6:38 p.m.:

Update from October 10, 2020, 6:38 p.m.: Surprisingly, the Belarusian ruler Lukashenko met with representatives of the opposition. Photos of it were published via the messenger service Telegram. Among other things, he should therefore be with the most promising presidential candidate Viktor Babaryko who has been detained since June. The subject of the talks is said to have been a constitutional reform. He sees constitutional reform as the solution to the crisis and wants to hear several voices on it, so Lukashenko. The exiled one Svetlana Tichanovskaya meanwhile, it is said to have been allowed for the first time since May, with her also imprisoned Husband Sergei Tichanovsky to talk on the phone.

Crisis in Belarus: CDU statement after meeting between Angela Merkel and Svetlana Tichanowskaya

Update from October 6, 8:22 p.m .: Now, after the meeting, the CDU has between Angela Merkel and the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya made a statement. The tenor: There must be new elections in their home country. “Mr. Lukashenko is not the elected president. Election fraudsters can not be election winners, “said CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak.

Meanwhile, Tichanowskaja thanked Germany and the German parties for their support for Belarus Fight against Lukashenko. She was holding a piece of the former in her hands Berlin wallthat she had been given. “The wall is a symbol of freedom. I am sure that the personal wall in our country will soon be torn down, ”she said.

Ziemiak further demanded that the Prisoners of “the torturer Lukashenko” must be released. There must be criminal prosecution against those who are responsible for the violence and also those who are responsible Elections rigged had.

The new elections are a necessary step to finally re-enter social peace could rule in the country, emphasized the CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt. After a success of the opposition one wants to help to maintain and deepen economic relations between the countries in order to show an economic perspective.

Merkel meets Lukashenko’s opponent: Tichanovskaya brings a special gift to the Chancellor

Update from October 6th, 6.30 p.m .: After the 45 minute Conversation with Angela Merkel has the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya emphasizes again that the protests in her home country, which have been going on for weeks, are not a “fight against Russia or Europe”, but a consequence of the crisis in the ex-Soviet republic itself. This is what the civil rights activist wrote in the news channel Telegram.

At the same time, she emphasized that the peaceful rallies continued would. Many well-known members of the opposition are still in prison. The 38-year-old mentioned her husband Sergej Tichanowski, in whose place she stood in the election. At the same time, she campaigned for support for investments in Belarus – also for independent media and civil organizations “to overcome the consequences of the crisis”.

The civil rights activist gave the Chancellor one according to her own statements white-red-white umbrella – the colors of the revolution in Belarus. During the demonstrations in Belarus, white, red and white flags are repeatedly waved as a sign of protest.

Tichanowskaja in Berlin: Greens are calling for EU sanctions against Lukashenko

Meanwhile they demanded Greens after their meeting with Tichanovskaya Sanctions by the EU against the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko. “Sanctioning just 40 people is not an adequate answer to Lukashenko’s state terror“, Declared the party leader Annalena Baerbock in Berlin. Lukashenko is responsible for the most serious human rights violations. The EU had already sanctioned him in 2011. “What was possible then has to be done today in view of the Level of violence be taken for granted, ”said Baerbock.

The leader of the Green parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Katrin Göring-Eckardt, was impressed by the Courage and the strength of Tichanovskaya and their comrades-in-arms. They would have full support for free and secret elections to take place there and full support for finally the Free prisoners would have to.

First report from October 6th:

Tichanowskaja in Berlin: Hope for Germany’s mediator role in the power struggle with Lukashenko

Berlin – Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel* meets with the Belarusian opposition party on Tuesday afternoon Svetlana Tichanovskaya for a personal conversation. The civil rights activist is hoping for one Germany’s role as mediator in the power struggle with the controversial head of state Alexander Lukashenko. “We want Germany, as one of the most powerful countries in the world, to be able to help with negotiations,” said Tichanowskaja in Berlin. “Anyone who wants to act as a mediator can help us.”

Germany has already done a lot, said the opposition party. She is grateful that the EU has imposed sanctions on people close to the ruler Lukashenko. “It’s a win, but it’s a small win. The list needs to be expanded, ”said Tichanovskaya. A meeting with representatives of the Greens * in Berlin, including the parliamentary group leader, is planned for the later afternoon Katrin Göring-Eckardt and the party leaders Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck. On Wednesday there is a meeting with the Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on the program.

Tichanowskaja in Berlin: meeting with the Greens planned after Merkel talks

Meanwhile, the Greens demanded more from the federal government Support for the Belarusian opposition. “We want Germany, like Poland and Lithuania, to do more to help these people on the ground and in exile,” said Manuel Sarrazin, Eastern European policy spokesman for the Greens in the Bundestag, the Süddeutsche Zeitung. In Belarus are “not only arrests, abductions and torture by the authorities of the country on the agenda”. The regime also deregistered students who took part in the protests, threatened families and relatives or caused problems in the workplace.

Tichanovskaya is one of the Leaders of the democracy movement. The 38-year-old competed in the presidential election on August 9th against Lukashenko, who, after 26 years in power, claims victory with 80 percent of the vote. The opposition sees Tichanovskaya as the true winner. The Democracy movement calls for the resignation of the head of state as well as the release of all political prisoners and new elections.

Tichanowskaja before meeting Merkel in Berlin: Opposition members live in exile in Lithuania

Against Lukashenko there is in the capital Minsk and other cities protests for weeks. Tichanovskaya had to leave Belarus after the election due to pressure from the authorities. Since then she has lived in the EU country Lithuania and meets regularly with EU politicians, including the French President Emmanuel Macron. Tichanovskaya had not appeared politically until the election. She used to work as an English teacher and is the mother of two children.

Opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya from Belarus is greeted by supporters at the Brandenburg Gate. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

She came to her political role because of her husband Sergeiwho regularly appears in his video blog corruption denounced, was arrested. Thereupon the political side entrant registered as a candidate in his place and mobilized thousands of people with the support of other opposition members. “I’m a simple person,” said Tichanovskaya at a meeting with Belarusians in Berlin. “I am one of you.”

Like other EU states, Germany does not recognize Lukashenko as head of state. Lukashenko, however, had financial support from his neighbor Russia secured and met with Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin met. Tichanovskaya stressed that she wanted to speak to Putin. “I want to understand why he supports Lukashenko.” (dpa / fmü) *Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

