The Protasevich case is causing great anger between the EU and Belarus. G7 foreign ministers demand the immediate release of the regime critic. The news ticker.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Lisbon: G7 countries demand immediate release of Protasevich.

Lukashenko threatened to loosen border controls with the EU – Lithuania wants to protect borders better.

This News ticker on the Ryanair incident and Protasevich is updated regularly.

Lisbon / Minsk – Due to the forced landing of a Ryanair plane, the EU had already adopted sanctions against Belarus a few days ago. Ruler Alexander Lukashenko responded to the criticism and cited an alleged threatening email, which was the reason that the plane was pushed to land. At the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Lisbon, the G7 countries decided to take further steps against Belarus.

As a reminder, on Sunday (May 23) a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk. The regime critic Roman Protasewitsch * was on board, and the police arrested him immediately after landing in Belarus. In a video that Protasevich was apparently forced to make, he made a confession *. The arrested blogger’s parents are desperate and ask the international community to rescue their son.

EU foreign ministers meeting: G7 countries demand immediate release of political prisoners

According to information from the AFP news agency, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries are calling for the “immediate and unconditional release” of the Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich. In a joint statement, they condemned the arrest of the 26-year-old “strongly” and demanded that the ruler Lukashenko also release all other political prisoners.

The G7 foreign ministers also denounced the “serious attack on freedom of the press” and condemned the diversion of the plane. This endangered the “safety of passengers and crew” and is a serious violation of the rules of civil aviation. According to Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Lukashenko’s behavior has “terrorist features”. The SPD * politician said on Thursday after consultations with EU colleagues that one is now so far as to exclude “nothing at all”.

Lukashenko threatened to relax controls at the border with the EU – Lithuania wants to increase border protection

The Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko made his first statement on Wednesday (May 26) about the forced landing of a passenger plane in Minsk and defended the action. At the same time, he accused the West of demonizing and threatened to reduce control of migrant movements and drug smuggling.

After Lukashenko’s speech, Lithuania wants to better secure its border with the neighboring country. “Our goal is to cover the entire border with Belarus with surveillance cameras,” said Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite, according to the BNS agency, on Thursday in Vilnius. You have already instructed the responsible authorities of the Baltic EU and NATO country to work out a plan. Short-term measures should also be taken. (dpa) * Merkur.de / bayern is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Armando Franca / dpa