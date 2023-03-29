Belarusian government says it will receive weapons in response to “pressure from NATO, European Union, USA and allies”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus confirmed this Tuesday (28.Mar.2023) that will receive nuclear weapons from Russia. The statement was in response to the announcement of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, made on Saturday (25.mar), that he will position the weapons in Belarusian territory.

“Over the last 2 and a half years, the Republic of Belarus has been subjected to unprecedented political, economic and informational pressures from the United States, Great Britain and their NATO allies. (North Atlantic Treaty Organization)as well as the Member States of the European Union”said the statement.

The Belarusian government classified the measures adopted by the international community as a “direct and gross interference in the internal affairs of an independent State”. He added that, given the circumstances and concerns with the internal security of Belarus, the country adopted “forced response actions to strengthen their own protection and defense capacity”.

In the statement, the government of Belarus wrote that military cooperation between Belarus and Russia is carried out in strict accordance with international law. On Saturday (25.mar), Vladimir Putin, said that he will position nuclear weapons in Belarus. The move is a wake-up call to NATO countries that provide military support to Ukraine.

Speaking on Russian state TV, Putin compared his plans with measures taken by the US. “There is nothing new here. The US has been doing this for decades. They have their tactical nukes long positioned in their allies’ territory.”said the Russian leader.

Belarus borders Russia, Ukraine and also NATO member countries, which are Poland, Lithuania It is Latvia. The country is also an ally of the Russian government and allowedin January 2022, that part of the Russian troops invaded the north of Ukraine through its territory.

The nation was also venue for negotiation meetings between Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict. So far, however, Belarusian troops have not formally fought in Ukraine.

In June 2022, on a visit to Minsk, Putin had already told his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, that would provide missile systems to deliver nuclear weapons to the country.

MORE THAN TWO DECADES IN POWER

In power since 1994, Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko, 68, a former collective farm manager in the Soviet Union, is often labeled by critics and Western publications as “the last dictator of Europe”. Under his stewardship, impoverished Belarus, home to 9.3 million people, is regularly cited in reports on human rights abuses.

The country’s situation has caused the international community such as the political and economic nations of the EU and the US to adopt sanctions against Minsk.

On Sunday (March 26), 1 day after Putin’s announcement, the EU’s high representative for policy affairs, Josep Borrell, stated that the economic bloc is ready to respond with more sanctions.

“The hosting of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus would mean an irresponsible escalation and a threat to European security. Belarus can still stop it, it’s their choice“.