The press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz said that the participation of ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels would be an open interference in the country’s internal affairs.

The meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers, to which Tihanovskaya was invited, is scheduled for September 21 in Brussels.

RIA News Anatoly Glaz said that Tikhanovskaya’s planned participation in the event is “complete disrespect for the citizens” of Belarus. According to the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic, after such a step, “there will be no need to prove that the course is being implemented to undermine the sovereignty of Belarus”.

Glaz also said that the Belarusian side brought its position to the EU representative in Minsk.

Earlier, the leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya spoke at the debate on Belarus at the 45th session of the UN Human Rights Council. In her speech, she called on the international community to intervene in the situation in Belarus.

According to Tikhanovskaya, “the international community has the right to react harshly” in case of non-observance of basic human rights in Belarus, and “upholding human rights is not interference in internal affairs.”

Let us remind you that the European Parliament stated that it does not recognize the results of the elections in Belarus and does not consider Alexander Lukashenko a legitimate president. The EU is preparing a package of sanctions to influence the situation in the country.