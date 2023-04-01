Minsk called Russian nuclear weapons a deterrent to external threats

Russia’s decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is not a violation of Minsk’s international obligations. About it declared Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic on International Affairs and National Security Sergei Rachkov on the air of the Belarus-1 TV channel.

“This is a serious step on the part of Belarus and Russia. I want to emphasize that the Republic of Belarus does not violate its international obligations in this area,” the senator noted. In addition, according to Rachkov, the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons will become a deterrent against possible encroachments on the territorial integrity of the republic.

On March 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to place tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of the republic. The politician indicated that the construction of the storage facility for it would be completed by June 1. He also stressed that the ammunition would be deployed without violating obligations under the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START, START-III).