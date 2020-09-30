Belarus Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on the leader of Belarus, Lukashenko

Sanctions include, in practice, travel restrictions and bank account freezes.

Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on the Belarusian leader on Tuesday To Alexander Lukashenko. These were the first sanctions imposed and implemented by the great Western powers against Belarus.

Sanctions include travel restrictions and bank account freezes. In addition to President Lukashenko, sanctions are imposed on his son as well as senior government officials suspected of electoral fraud and violence against protesters.

The EU has not yet imposed sanctions, but the small Baltic states in the neighborhood of Belarus, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, have already imposed sanctions. They target the leader of Belarus and about a hundred senior government officials.

Britannian foreign minister Dominic Raab told news agency Reuters that Lukashenko must pay for election fraud and subsequent human rights abuses. Raab also pointed out that Lukashenko is the president of Russia Vladimir Putin a close ally, although sanctions do not now apply to Russia.

“We cannot allow a situation where people like Alexander Lukashenko and, frankly, Vladimir Putin think that human rights violations and electoral distortions can be dealt with without accountability,” Raab told Reuters.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada François-Philippe Champagne told Reuters that sanctions are a first step in resolving the crisis and that there may be more.

Over 12,000 people have been arrested in Belarus in massive protests demanding an end to Lukashenko’s 26-year rule.

Belarus held elections in August that are suspected of being fraudulent. Lukashenko denies election fraud.

Lukashenko sued Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya fled to Lithuania after the elections. All major opposition figures have either been arrested or driven into exile.