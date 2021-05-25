Belarus Biden: Belarus’s actions are a shameful attack on dissent and freedom of the press

President Biden said he supported sanctions planned by EU leaders.

The United States president Joe Biden welcomed the EU’s intentions to impose sanctions on Belarus and said its own team was also exploring suitable options.

In his statement, Biden criticized the way in which Belarus forced a Ryanair flight to land in Minsk on Sunday and arrested an opposition activist and journalist who was on the flight. Raman Pratasevitshin.

According to Biden, the case itself and the video in which Pratasevich appears to be coerced are shameful attacks on political dissent and freedom of the press.

Belarus has released a video in which the battered Pratasevich pleads guilty to organizing unauthorized demonstrations.