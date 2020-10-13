Upgrade
Belarus Belarus’s opposition leader threatens general strike if Lukashenko does not resign and end violence by end of next week

October 13, 2020
In recent days, police and security forces have tightened their grip on protesters in Belarus.

13.10. 16:34

Belarus the opposition threatens to launch a nationwide general strike if the president Alexander Lukashenko no difference, according to Reuters.

Opposition leader Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya demanded on Tuesday that Lukashenko announce his resignation, end the violence and release political prisoners by Sunday next week.

“If our demands are not met by October 25, the whole country will take to the streets peacefully,” Tsihanouskaja, an exiled in Vilnius, said in a statement.

”26. October, all companies go on strike, all roads are blocked, state-owned shops are not allowed to sell. ”

Picket have called for a change of power on the streets since Lukashenko declared himself the winner of the August election. Both the Belarusian opposition and the West consider the elections fraudulent, but Lukashenko has refused to renew them. EU countries are currently preparing personal sanctions on Lukashenko.

Opposition supporters clashed with police in Minsk on Monday. A large proportion of the protesters were pensioners.­Picture: STRINGER / Reuters

In recent days, police and security forces have tightened their grip on protesters: 186 protesters were arrested on Monday, according to news agency Tassi, and hundreds on Sunday.

The Interior Ministry has threatened that police will start using deadly weapons against protesters in addition to riot gear.

Read more: Belarusian regime threatens to use weapons against protesters, EU foreign ministers decide on sanctions against Lukashenko

