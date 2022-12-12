Belarus | Belarusian opposition leader Tsihanouskaja will visit Finland this week

“Tsihanouskaja has given a face to the Belarusian opposition. He defends the Belarusians’ right to democracy,” says Foreign Minister Haavisto.

Belarus opposition leader Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya will visit Finland this week, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tsihanouskaja, who is in exile, will visit Helsinki on Tuesday and the foreign minister on Wednesday Pekka Haaviston (green) called. He meets, among other things, the president Sauli NiinistönPrime Minister Sanna Marini (sd), the Speaker of the Parliament Matti Vanhanen (central) and members of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, the Council of Europe and the Nordic Council delegations.

“Svyatlana Tsihanouskaja has given a face to the Belarusian opposition. He defends the right of Belarusians to democracy. I appreciate his work very much”, says Haavisto in the press release.

Tsihanouskaja is the autocratic leader of Belarus Aljaksandr Lukashenkan a critic who fled the country shortly after the 2020 presidential election was deemed fraudulent. He visited Finland in March 2021.