Belarus Belarusian Foreign Minister accuses Western countries of “inciting chaos and anarchy”

Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei made his comments on Saturday via video at a UN meeting.

Belarus foreign minister Vladimir Makei accuses Western countries of “inciting chaos and anarchy” and interfering in Belarus’s internal affairs.

Makei made his comments on Saturday via video at a UN meeting.

Belarus has been turbulent in recent weeks. People have been demonstrating since the August election. President Alexander Lukashenko won the election has been convicted of fraud.

Read more: “I was in the irons” – Belarusian security machinery no longer hesitates to hit women, and now seven of them tell HS about their experience

Despite the protests, Lukashenko clung to power took office on 23 September. The occasion and the swearing-in took place in secret.

After taking office, for example, Germany announced that it would not recognize Lukashenko as president of the country. The United States has also stated that it does not consider Lukashenko a democratically elected president.

On Sunday, the President of France Emmanuel Macron said the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that Lukashenko must relinquish power.

There is an ongoing power crisis in Belarus, Macron said.

“It is an authoritarian regime that cannot function according to the logic of democracy. “Lukashenko must leave.”

Belarusian police arrested the protester on Saturday in Minsk, the country’s capital. Demonstrations have continued since August.­

To the UN Speaking to Foreign Minister Makei, Western attempts to address the situation are making frost for all parties.

“Many of our Western colleagues have made cynical statements about the well-being of Belarusians. In reality, these statements are just attempts to create chaos and anarchy in our country, ”he said.