Belarus Belarusian authorities declare: opposition chief Marya Kalesnikava has crossed the border into Ukraine

September 8, 2020
In accordance with eyewitnesses, Kalesnikava was kidnapped on Monday in Minsk.

Belarus border officers declare the opposition chief was kidnapped on Monday Marya Kalesnikava would have moved throughout the border from Belarus to Ukraine, based on the information company Reuters.

In accordance with the identical supply, two different opposition politicians would even have gone to Ukraine.

To date, there isn’t a proof to help this declare. The Kalesnikava disappeared on Monday in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. There isn’t any details about his whereabouts.

In accordance with Kalesnikava’s assistants, unknown males pushed him into the minibus, and he was not contacted afterwards.

