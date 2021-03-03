Belarus Belarus Tsihanouskaja: Aiming for new elections already in the autumn, Finland to support the goal

The opposition leader, who visited Helsinki, shed light on his belief in a negotiated solution even though “the Kremlin decided to support the violence”.

Belarus an authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko challenged in last August’s presidential election and then went into exile Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya says he still believes in a negotiated solution to the crisis in Belarus. He says his goal is to hold new elections in Belarus as early as next fall.

During his four-day visit to Finland, Tsihanouskaja met with the President, among others Sauli Niinistö, Prime Minister Sanna Marinin and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haaviston.

“We agreed that the only way out of the political and humanitarian crisis in Belarus is new elections and that negotiations must begin to hold them,” Tsihanouskaya said in an interview in Helsinki on Wednesday after the meetings.

“The best place for these negotiations between the people and the administration is the OSCE, and we hope that Russia, Ukraine and our other neighboring countries will join us. Like Finland, which has experience of cooperation between East and West. ”

According to Tsihanouskaya, the Finnish leadership said it supported the EU’s new sanctions against Belarus and “re-evaluated cooperation with companies that support the Lukashenko regime”.

Lukashenko won the election, which was considered dishonest, and continues his quarter-century career as ruler of Belarus. According to Tsihanouskaya, the real support of the President in Belarus is non-existent and his real security is the support that the Russian President Vladimir Putin gave him last fall.

“After all, Lukashenko has no other support. But Russia’s support is important not only for him but for the whole of Belarus. Unfortunately, the Kremlin has decided not to support the people of Belarus, but it must be remembered that the Kremlin and Russia are not the same thing. “

“We want dialogue but there have been no direct contacts with the Russian administration. It is a pity that Putin decided to support the violence. But it is not a struggle between East and West, but a struggle between the past and the future. The stability that Lukashenko is promoting represents the past, we need development. ”

Putin in September, pressed Mr Lukashenko to reform the Constitution of Belarus so that a completely presidential system is abandoned and Parliament is given real power. Lukashenko followed the idea but was in no hurry. The President has suggested that the new constitution could be put to the vote in 2022.

The opposition has seen the whole legal reform as Lukashenko’s obscurity, procrastination and a means to stay in power until the last.

Indeed, Tsihanouskaya’s timetable is much faster than Lukashenko’s outlines.

“Our goal is to have new elections next fall,” Tsihanouskaya says. He has previously stated that he does not intend to run again. During his visit to Helsinki, however, he agreed to say that “you should never say never”.

38 years old Tsihanouskaya became a joint candidate of the opposition after her husband, who was running for office Sjarhei Tsihanouski and the bank manager who ran for the best positions Viktar Babaryka was put in pre-trial detention last summer. Third competitor, career diplomat and Finnish expert Valeri Tsapkala fled the country with his family and now lives in Poland.

Tsihanouskaya fled to Lithuania immediately after election day in August, having previously sent the family’s two children out of Belarus. According to her account, Tsihanouskaya received threats of her imprisonment and taking of children into her care. Sjarhei Tsihanouski is still in pre-trial detention, which has been extended one piece at a time. He is suspected of “aggravated threat to public order” at the beginning of the election campaign and, at worst, faces a 12-year prison sentence. So far, the prosecution has not been brought to court and no verdict has been handed down.

“I last met him in prison on May 29,” Tsihanouskaya says. “He’s been behind bars for nine months and he’s feeling really miserable. And the children miss their father all the time. ”

On Wednesday, the Belarusian Committee of Inquiry released its official website report, according to which the criminal investigation into Tsihanouskaya has just been completed.

The suspicion concerns Tsihanouskaya’s involvement in a plot in which the opposition allegedly planned, among other things, the violent takeover of government buildings. In the report, Tsihanouskaya was declared wanted and demanded to be extradited to Belarus. He was the first to talk about it Evening News.

Lukashenko organized “election result” in August sparked a wave of strikes and major demonstrations across Belarus. Since then, police violence and thousands of arrests have led the opposition to abandon large-scale protests and focus on protests by neighborhood without a pre-announced schedule.

In a recent Swiss newspaper in an interview Tsihanouskaya said the opposition “lost on the street”. Now he says the statement is out of context and assures that the protests will continue.

“Lukashenko was able to suppress large-scale demonstrations with enormous violence but did not suppress resistance, it only changed its form. People really want change just as much as they used to. People are now working to make the new big demonstrations better organized. ”

“But who is afraid and who is ready to take to the streets? Everyone has to make their own decision, I will not command anyone to protest. Everyone knows that if you take part in a demonstration, you may not return home in the evening. ”

Tsihanouskaja has toured all winter without exhausting Europe asking for support for the resistance in Belarus. After Finland, the trip will go to Portugal and Switzerland, negotiations with the President of the United States Joe Biden meeting are underway. No wonder a little exhaustion is noticeable.

Following the rigged election, opposition officials said Lukashenko was no longer the real president of Belarus, as he had lost the support of the majority and the basis of his power. If Lukashenko is not president, then who?

“Me, so far,” Tsihanouskaya says.