Belarus Belarus searches for opposition leader Tsihanouskaya on suspicion of “incitement to subversive action”

The opposition leader’s call for a general strike made Minsk nervous.

Belarus has issued a search warrant for an exiled opposition leader in Lithuania Svjatlana from Tsihanouskaya.

He is suspected of “incitement to subversive action contrary to the constitutional order”. According to the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti.

Ria Novosti bases her information on the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs to report. According to the ministry, Tsihanouskaya is not suspected of anything in Russia, but because of the agreement between Belarus and Russia, the politician must be arrested if he is met in Russia.

Tsihanouskaja called on his supporters on Tuesday for a nationwide general strike and a major demonstration on 25 October, unless the President Alexander Lukashenko agree to resign before this.

“If our demands are not met by October 25, the whole country will take to the streets peacefully,” Tsihanouskaya said in a statement in Vilnius. threatening claim.

”26. October, all companies go on strike and all roads are blocked, state-owned shops are not allowed to sell. ”

Tsihanouskaya was Lukashenko’s only candidate in the August 20 presidential election, which Lukashenko won by far the official result. Tsihanouskaya fled to Lithuania immediately after the election for fear of arrest.

Elections subsequent demonstrations have been repressed very violently. The Belarusian Ministry of Interior has compiled statistics on the consequences of the violence.

Russian opposition site Mediazona got into the hands of the Interior Ministry statistics a total of 1,376 people were seriously injured during the violent post-election protests in August-September, the majority of whom, according to statistics, are adult men.

According to statistics, there are 57 women victims of violence and 24 minors. Most injuries are head or chest injuries.

A demonstration of protesters injured in police treatment was held in Minsk last week, which was severely broken up by the police.