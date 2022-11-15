Belarus | Belarus’ Lukashenko threatened to nationalize Western companies – according to Olvi, the country’s government is holding back the departure

Olvi has taken steps to divest itself of its subsidiary in Belarus. For now, it is unclear what Aljaksandr Lukashenko’s announcement means for the company.

Belarus autocratic president Alexander Lukashenko has threatened to nationalize European companies operating in the country if they try to sell their operations and leave Belarus.

Lukashenko particularly resented Finnish and Lithuanian companies, which, according to him, are trying to sell their holdings and “escape” from Belarus. He announced that it is now not possible for foreign companies to sell their holdings in the country.

“They [yritykset] will be nationalized,” he said.

Lukashenko’s comments are reported, among other things, by a Russian Lenta.ru– news site. In Finland, the news was reported earlier Evening News.

Many European companies have stopped operating in Belarus and Russia since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Like Russia, Belarus has also introduced restrictions on countries it considers “unfriendly”. As part of the European Union, Finland is among these countries.

Lukashenko did not mention the companies by name in his criticism. Among Finnish companies, the brewing company Olvi still operates in Belarus.

Olvi decided to withdraw from Belarus in March. At that time, the company also started to prepare activities aimed at the sale of its subsidiary Lidskoe Pivo. Olvi has stopped investing in Lidskoe Pivo, stopped part of its exports to Russia and started negotiations to complete the divestment of the business.

I was the CEO Lasse Ahon according to the case, there is currently no further information to provide.

“We are working and clarifying the matter regarding the last changes. We will contact you as soon as we have more information on the matter and new things to tell,” Aho tells HS by email.

Olvi said in its latest interim report that there are several buyer candidates for the business operations in Belarus. In addition, the company says that the sale of operations in Belarus requires the approval of both the local authority and the competition authority.

According to Olvi, the Belarusian authorities have the right of first refusal in business transactions.

“In June, the government of Belarus has announced additional restrictions related to the sale of Western-owned companies for shareholders operating in countries that have imposed sanctions. These new restrictions on the sale of assets, which appeared during the sale process, prolong and complicate the official processing,” the interim report states.

Due to these restrictions, the sale of the business may take longer than previously estimated.

At least according to the interim report published on October 19, the company’s management believed that the sale would still be possible within the next 12 months at the latest.

Belarus accounted for a third of Olvi’s sales volume last year. Belarus accounted for approximately 21 percent of the turnover and a good 24 percent of the operating profit. The company has had more than 800 employees in Belarus.