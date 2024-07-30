Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Belarus | Belarus has pardoned a German sentenced to death

July 30, 2024
in World Europe
July 30, 2024
World Europe
Last week, Rico Krieger pleaded for mercy in a Belarusian television documentary.

Belarus has pardoned a German man sentenced to death in June. This is reported by the Belarusian news agency Belta.

Worked as a paramedic in Germany Rico Krieger was sentenced to death at the end of June. Krieger was arrested in Belarus in October–November 2023.

Krieger was convicted of six different crimes. They included, among other things, working as a mercenary and terrorism.

According to German media reports, Krieger had told his loved ones that he was fighting in Ukraine and that he was working for the Ukrainian security service.

On Thursday, the Belarusian state television channel published a documentary in which Krieger admits that he worked for the Ukrainian security service. Krieger said in the documentary that he regrets his actions and hopes for the president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to have mercy on him.

The experts by it is possible that Russia will try to use Krieger as a Russian assassin serving a life sentence in Germany Vadim Krasikov for release.

According to the Reuters news agency, Germany and Russia have discussed Krieger’s fate.

