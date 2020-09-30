Belarus Belarus announced the closure of the country’s most popular news site

The independent Tut.by site intends to continue reporting in one way or another.

Belarus the Ministry of Information announced late Tuesday night on its own on its website to shut down Belarus’s most popular news site, Tut.by, for three months. According to the ministry, the Russian-language site will be “suspended” from Thursday morning until December 30th.

The Ministry bases its decision on violations of the Belarusian Public Law and an action against them, which is pending in Minsk.

Tut.by news on Wednesday that the ministry has taken away its media status for three months, which, according to the delivery, does not mean the closure of the site. Tut.by points out that it has only had legal media status since January last year, before which the site operated as a regular website for 19 years.

In a separate announcement, Tut.by advised its readers to apply to the news site’s channel on the Telegram messaging service in the event that the site is actually shut down.

Editorial according to the ministry, it considers illegal several articles published on the news site, starting from the article on the preparation of electoral fraud published two days before the August presidential election.

Two-thirds of Belarusian network users say they follow Tut.by. It is the most popular news site and is one of the five most popular Russian-language websites in Belarus.

The site has reported extensively on the protests that followed the August presidential election. On Wednesday, its main news was the most successful basketball player in Belarus Alena Leutšankan (Russian Yelena Levchenko) arrested at Minsk airport on Wednesday morning.

Leutšanka has performed spectacularly in a so-called group of free athletes who have opposed police violence against the opposition.