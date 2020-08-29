The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus has revoked accreditation of journalists from Reuters, Associated Press, AFP, BBC, Deutsche Welle, Radio Liberty and other foreign media. Reported by Interfax…

Four of the journalists are Russian citizens; they are expelled from the country in accordance with the decision of the law enforcement agencies. Two of them worked for the Associated Press, two more for the German TV channel ARD. Russians are deported with a ban on returning to Belarus for five years.

On August 27, more than 50 journalists were detained in Minsk, including Lenta.ru correspondent Antonina Matveeva. Media workers were preparing to cover the protests on Independence Square near the Red Church. The Belarusian Association of Journalists appealed to the Investigative Committee with a demand to open a criminal case for obstructing lawful professional activities.

Earlier in Belarus, the websites of more than 70 publications were blocked, including Belsat and The Village. News resources located on domains in the Belarusian zone .by do not open, including Nasha Niva and Naviny.by. Upon entering the sites, an announcement appears stating that access to the information resource is limited by the relevant ministry on the basis of media legislation.