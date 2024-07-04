Belarus became the world’s largest country on Thursday, July 4. tenth full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The document on Belarus’ accession was signed by the leaders of the SCO countries at the beginning of their 24th summit, which is being held in the Kazakh capital.

“Belarus has completed the necessary formalities to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” Kazakh President Kasim-Yomart Tokayev said at the opening of the summit.

After which, The leaders of the SCO countries signed the document on the accession of their tenth member.

The SCO, created in 2001, is currently made up of: Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The previous country to become a full member of the SCO was Iran, whose entry was approved in July of last year.

“Through our joint efforts, strengthening the spirit of Shanghai and promoting its principles, we have turned the SCO into one of the most influential and prestigious structures,” the Kazakh president said in his opening remarks.

According to Tokayev, the fruitful interaction of the SCO countries “marks the vector of development of the entire Eurasian continent.”

“In almost a quarter of a century our organization has become an important mechanism in the system of international relations. and makes a significant contribution to ensuring stable growth and overall progress,” the president added.

