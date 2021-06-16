Belarus BBC: More information on the situation leading to the arrest of a Belarusian activist: A Ryanair pilot was told a bomb would explode on a plane unless he landed in Minsk

A Ryanair plane was forced to land in Belarus in late May. After the landing, journalist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend were arrested by the country’s authorities.

Belarusian an opposition activist and journalist Raman Pratasevich new details of the situation that led to the arrest in May have been made public.

From Athens The pilot of a Ryanair plane en route to Vilnius was told that a bomb would explode on his plane if he did not land in Minsk, Belarus, and continue towards Vilnius. This is clear from the CEO of the airline Ryanair Michael O’Learyn report to the British Parliamentary Committee, British Broadcasting Corporation BBC says.

According to O’Leary, the pilot of the plane received a message from Minsk air traffic control that the bomb in the plane would explode “if the plane enters Lithuanian airspace or tries to land at Vilnius airport.”

According to O’Leay, the pilot repeatedly tried to contact Ryanair’s control center in Poland via Minsk air traffic control. However, air traffic control gave excuses that the control center could not answer the phone.

Usually flights in the area are directed to Poland or the Baltic countries, according to O’Leary. This time, however, the pilot was given no choice but to head for Minsk.

When the pilot tried to figure out the threat, he was told it was a “red alert”. The situation did not give him any options, according to O’Leary.

“[Kone] was forced to land with false allegations and using Minsk air traffic control. Clearly, two passengers were removed from the plane against their will and caught, ”O’Leary says.

Flight staff were pressured, according to O’Leary, to say the video landing was voluntary. However, the staff refused.

In addition to Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend, three other people left the plane. Those people were, according to O’Leary, “[turvallisuuspalvelu] Like the KGB ”.

To the Belarusian television channel Belarus TV The trio said they were on their way to Belarus anyway, so they decided to get off the plane in Minsk.

O’Leary commented on the matter the day after the Belarusian Air Force commander Igor Golub claimed that there was no obscurity in the landing of the plane.

“[Siinä] there was no abduction, no forced diversion from the state border, and no forced landing, ”Golub said at a news conference that Pratasevich was also present.

According to a BBC journalist present at the beginning of the press conference, Pratasevich appeared to be clearly out of compulsion.