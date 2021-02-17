Belarus Autonomous Lukashenko’s most popular challenger faces 15 years in prison – “Darkness, evil and lies will not last forever”

Alexander Lukashenko’s most popular candidate was the banker who went to the polls and his son behind bars in June.

Belarus the supreme court on Wednesday began dealing with the bank governor who ran for the presidential election Viktar Babarykan, 57, allegations of corruption. Babaryka is accused of taking bribes, money laundering and tax evasion in a trial that the opposition considers political.

Babaryka would have been the authoritarian president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko the most important challenger in last fall’s election, but was not nominated. Lukashenko’s rigged election victory fueled a protest movement that is still going on.

However, Lukashenko is not showing signs of resignation, but, on the contrary, is tightening his grip. The trial of the challenger Babaryka is the latest proof of this. At the same time, the arrests of activists and also journalists continue.

According to news agency Reuters, Babaryka faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

“Completely corrupt activities, crystal clear crime, ”the chief prosecutor of Belarus Andrei Šved commented on Wednesday on the news site Tut.by: n by.

The prosecutor estimates that the investigators have compiled a “huge amount of aggravating material” that makes it a “clear corruption case”.

“Darkness, wickedness and lies will not last forever,” the accused Babaryka, meanwhile, commented on the eve of the trial in a statement made through her lawyers, AFP news agency reported.

“The dawn of the morning comes and illuminates the whole huge country of Belarus,” Babaryka said.

Police arrested protesters in Minsk on July 14 as they protested against the blocking of the presidential candidacy of Viktar Babaryka and Valeri Tsapkala.­

Right now, however, the situation in the opposition is difficult. All major actors are either under arrest or in exile.

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994. He has a backrest Vladimir Putin Russian support, although the duel between the two is not merely warm.

So far, Putin seems to tolerate Lukashenko.

From June Until now, the charges against Babaryka, who was behind bars, were exceptionally taken directly to the Supreme Court, so there is no national appeal against the decision. The Supreme Court began its session on Wednesday morning in the Moskovsky District District Court in Minsk. The court is presided over by a judge Igor Lyubovitsky.

Lyubovich was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court last October. He has excelled in previous courts as a stapler of several opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko, and Babaryka’s defense called for a change of judge to begin with. The court dismissed the claim immediately, the state news agency said Belta.

Independent media were not allowed to follow the trial. In addition to state media, the relatives of the accused were qualified as audiences in the hall. In addition to Babaryka, the prosecution is seven others businessmen, six of whom had agreed to co-operate with the KGB, the security service responsible for the investigation, before the trial.

Babaryka has led Belgazprombank, a Belarusian subsidiary of Russian Gazprombank, for more than twenty years. He became known in the last decade for his charitable work and support for culture.

The banker’s best-known cultural endeavors include taking a 15,000-copy edition of Nobel Writer Svetlana Aleksijevitsin from a series of five works. The banker donated the books to libraries in Belarus.

Babaryka announced on May 12 last that she would run for Lukashenko in the August presidential election.

To the same At the time, a career diplomat and a Finnish expert told about their candidacy Valeri Tsapkala as well as a democracy activist and tubett Sjarhei Tsihanouski. Tsihanouski was arrested at the end of May on suspicion of opposing the authorities and “grossly disturbing public order”. He is still in pre-trial detention.

In July, Valeri Tsapkala fled Belarus from Russia and Ukraine to Poland. The photo was taken in Warsaw, Poland on August 19, 2020.­

Tsapkala fled to Russia via Russia and Ukraine in July after a new criminal investigation into suspected corruption eight years ago was launched.

Babaryka was the most popular of the three, with 425,000 supporter signatures quickly collected in June, and the same language was spoken in online surveys in Belarus. No actual polling surveys of election candidates in the country have been conducted for four years.

Authorities carried out a surprise raid on the premises of Belgazprombank in Minsk last mid-June. On June 18, both Viktar Babaryka and his son, who served as campaign manager Eduard Babaryka was arrested.

According to the indictment, Babaryka has led an operation in which hundreds of millions of euros worth of bank funds have been secretly transferred abroad. His son Eduard Babaryka is accused in a separate case of tax evasion and he is still imprisoned.

Father and son Babaryka sitting in the KGB remand prison last summer to lead the election campaign Babaryka’s adviser Maria Kalesnikava, 38. He is a flutist who has lived in Stuttgart for years and returned to Minsk in 2019 to run a Babaryka-funded cultural center.

Veranika Tsapkala (left), Svjatlana Tsihanouskaja and Maria Kalesnikava spoke together at a presidential campaign in Minsk on 30 July.­

After the escape from Tsapkala, the campaign offices of the three candidates agreed on the grouping of Tsihanouski’s wife, who had run in the presidential election. Svjatlana Tsihanouskajan behind.

The Belarusian opposition thus took over three women: Tsihanouskaya, Kalsnikava and Valeri Tsapkala’s wife Veranika Tsapkalan. The latter later followed his spouse into exile. Tsihanouskaya, on the other hand, fled to Lithuania immediately after the August 9 elections.

Veranika Tsapkala went into exile from Belarus shortly after her husband. The photo was taken on August 19 in Warsaw, Poland.­

Official according to the result, Lukashenko received more than 84 percent support in the election, second-ranked Tsihanouskaya ten percent. According to the opposition, the real figures were pretty much the opposite.

Kalesnikava eventually became the hero of the resistance that began after the election. KGB employees kidnapped him in early September and tried to flutter across the border into Ukraine immediately. Kalesnikava ripped his passport, escaped from the car that carried him, and walked back to his homeland.

Kalesnikava is suspected of “endangering national security”. Her pre-trial detention has been extended piecemeal, according to a final court decision, until Women’s Day in March.

Amnesty International has adopted Kalasnikava, Babaryka and Tsihanouski as political prisoners of conscience.

Elections subsequent mass demonstrations led to thousands of arrests and widespread police violence. In the fall, the opposition turned its protests into so-called district protests to avoid arrests.

However, the arrests of opposition suspects have continued systematically. Human Rights Organization Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday, citing information from the Belarusian Interior Ministry, 40 activists and journalists had been arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of “supporting and organizing unrest”.

In a separate trial on Wednesday, prosecutors demanded two Belsat journalists be sentenced to two years in prison for “organizing protests that caused serious public disorder,” the AFP news agency reported.

Suppliers of the Belsat channel, headquartered in Poland Katerina Bahvalova, 27, and Daria Chultsova, 23, was arrested in November when they reported on a demonstration on behalf of a killed protester in Minsk.