After the monster demonstrations of August 16 and 23, the opposition is planning a new large-scale action on Sunday August 30.

AFP, Radio Liberty, the BBC… The Belarusian authorities withdrew the accreditation of several journalists from foreign media on Saturday August 29th. This decision, taken on the basis of a recommendation by the Interministerial Commission for the Fight against Extremism and Terrorism, according to the spokesperson for Belarusian diplomacy, comes on the eve of a new major demonstration planned by the opposition , which disputes the results of the presidential election of August 9. He did not specify how many journalists are affected.

“The Belarusian Foreign Ministry called me and notified me of the cancellation of my accreditation and that of one of my colleagues as BBC correspondents. They demanded that I return my card.”journalist Tatiana Melnitchouk told AFP. “Withdrawing our journalists’ credentials without cause or justification is a desperate step by an authoritarian government to stifle independent media and ruthlessly control the availability of credible information,” for her part denounced the president of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, Daisy Sindelar, in a press release.

The leading figure of the opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said to see in this decision “another sign that the regime is morally bankrupt and only tries to cling to power through fear and intimidation.” The American Embassy, ​​for its part, said “worry” by the fact that journalists are targeted by “continuous manner” in Belarus, also denouncing the “blocking independent or opposition media”, the “intermittent internet cuts” and the “arbitrary arrests of peaceful citizens”. She called Minsk to the “detention”.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, faces a protest movement unprecedented since the disputed August 9 election, which gave him the winner with 80% of the vote and which the opposition denounces as fraudulent. The opposition, whose leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa is a refugee in Lithuania, organized two monster demonstrations on August 16 and 23 and plans a new large-scale action on Sunday August 30.