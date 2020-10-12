The Council of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) approved a loan to Belarus in the amount of $ 500 million for a period of ten years. RBC writes about this with reference to the message of the organization.

The current president of the republic, Alexander Lukashenko, voiced the request for a loan in a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Minsk will receive another billion dollars in equal tranches this and next year from Moscow.

The EFSD loan is issued from the fund’s own funds. It is assumed that he will go to fight the consequences of the situation with the coronavirus, as well as to maintain the country’s gross foreign exchange reserves. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov noted that the loan will allow Belarus to balance its budgetary policy and support banks.

There will be a grace period for the first five years. The interest rate is defined as the average yield of seven-year Russian Eurobonds denominated in US dollars.