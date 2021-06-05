The damage to Belarus from Western financial and trade sanctions is unlikely to exceed three percent of GDP. This was stated by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, reports RIA News…

“The cost of financial sanctions imposed on the country’s economy – this was calculated on the basis of all cases, is about 1.7 percentage points to GDP, trade sanctions – 0.7 percentage points. If trade and financial sanctions are combined, then the maximum amount of damage that was calculated was 2.9 percent of GDP, “Golovchenko said.

According to him, the country will be able to cover losses from other sources. “For example, if there is a total closure of the airspace for the Belarusian side, there will be certain damage to Belarus, but we know absolutely for sure that it will be compensated,” he added.

Earlier, Golovchenko said that Belarus is ready to switch to Asian and Russian technologies in response to the expansion of Western sanctions. According to him, Minsk expects that the West will not introduce new measures against the republic, however, a set of retaliatory measures is already ready.

Earlier, the representative of the European Commission (EC) Peter Stano said that the EU is preparing sanctions against Belarus. According to him, measures will be taken in the near future. He noted that the union is doing everything to implement the decision of the EU leaders as soon as possible.