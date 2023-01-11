Belarus may hand over to Russia a convicted citizen of the Russian Federation Sofya Sapega this year. On January 12, Izvestia was informed about this by Oleg Gaidukevich, deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic.

“The President rejected the pardon of a citizen of the Russian Federation, and this is his right. So I didn’t see any reason. However, the request to serve the sentence in Russia may well be satisfied. As well as, by the way, a repeated request for pardon. Our law enforcement agencies are acting in sync due to security integration,” he said.

On January 10, it became known that the Russian woman Sofya Sapega, convicted in Belarus, was denied pardon. The defense plans in the near future to submit a request for her transfer to serve the rest of the sentence in the Russian Federation.

According to Oleg Gaidukevich, the practice of transferring convicts is developed between the Russian Federation and Belarus. “The Russian Federation always promptly responds to our relevant requests, just like we do. That is, coordination in this area is good,” the politician said. At the same time, the transfer of a citizen of the Russian Federation may take place this year, he believes.

When asked by Izvestia about how soon the procedure could be launched, the girl’s lawyer Anton Gashinsky replied: “Let’s leave it without comment for now.”

Recall that the trial of Sofya Sapega began on March 28, 2022. She and the ex-editor of the NEXTA Telegram channel (recognized as extremist in Belarus) Roman Protasevich were detained on May 23, 2021. In the context of the protests that took place in the country after the presidential elections in August 2020, the Russian woman is charged with running the Black Book of Belarus Telegram channel (recognized as extremist in the republic), where personal data of law enforcement officers were published. On May 6, 2022, the girl was sentenced to six years in a penal colony.

At the end of June, it became known that Sapieha asked the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko for a pardon or mitigation of punishment. Later, the head of the republic announced the possibility of transferring the girl to Russia. He confessed that he felt sorry for her.

