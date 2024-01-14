Ministry of Defense of Belarus: relations between Minsk and Moscow in the military sphere are equal

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus assessed relations with Russia in the military sphere. Writes about this TASS with reference to the words of the assistant to the head of the department, Colonel Valery Revenko, who gave interview with the television company of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense “VoenTV”.

According to him, relations between Minsk and Moscow in this area are equal. Revenko emphasized that we are talking not only about a large number of events in the military sphere, but also about personnel training, as well as equipping the Belarusian armed forces with modern military equipment.

“The Russian Federation, in turn, receives the same modern equipment from the Republic of Belarus. That is, this is a mutually beneficial relationship,” added the Assistant Minister of Defense of Belarus.

Revenko also noted that out of 623 events held by the Department of International Military Cooperation in 2023, more than 300 were with Russia.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified an agreement with Belarus on the creation of joint combat training centers. They will be used to train Russian and Belarusian military personnel, practice combat missions and increase the level of coherence.