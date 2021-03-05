The General Prosecutor’s Office of Belarus has sent an official request to Lithuania to extradite opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, reports TASS…

The ministry noted that they were forced to ask Vilnius to extradite the politician due to the fact that she committed “crimes against the order of government, public safety and the state” at home.

On December 21, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case against Tikhanovskaya and other oppositionists on the creation of an extremist group. Prior to that, proceedings were instituted on the fact of the activities of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition. The former presidential candidate herself denies all charges.

On March 2, the Lithuanian authorities refused to extradite the politician in advance and announced that they would never extradite people persecuted in their homeland for opposition activities. “Minsk is well aware of this,” the statement of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

For more than half a year, protests have been going on in Belarus demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko. Actions of those who disagree with the election results are harshly suppressed by law enforcement agencies. Tens of thousands of people were detained, many spoke of torture and beating in isolation wards. Four people died in clashes with security officials.