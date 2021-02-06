The Council of Ministers of Belarus approved the regulation on the procedure for acceptance into operation of the start-up complexes of the BelNPP units. The document was published on the National Legal Portal.

The regulation defines 10 government agencies and organizations that will issue conclusions when the station is put into operation. The Deputy Energy Minister in charge of nuclear energy issues is the chairman of the acceptance committee, and the general director of the state production association of the electric power industry “Belenergo” is his deputy. The state bodies indicated in the list will send their representatives to the commission.

Also, the document establishes the functions of the commission and its rights. Thus, the commission will have to check the readiness of the start-up complex of the NPP unit for safe operation, assess compliance with the requirements of nuclear, radiation, industrial, fire and environmental safety. She has the right to appoint, if necessary, additional tests of individual structures and structures, systems and equipment. The acceptance certificate must be approved by a resolution of the Council of Ministers within 10 days from the date of its signing by all members of the commission.

Let us remind you that the construction of the BelNPP is being carried out according to the standard Russian project “AES-2006” The station will consist of two power units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each. It is expected that the first unit of the BelNPP will be put into commercial operation in February 2021, and the second in 2022.