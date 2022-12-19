Lukashenko: Russia extended a helping hand when the West wanted to deprive Belarus of independence

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko appreciated Russia’s help in the West’s attempt to deprive the country of independence and sovereignty. He said that Moscow extended a hand in a difficult period, reports TASS.

According to the Belarusian leader, it will not be possible to drive a wedge between Russia and Belarus, since not the neighboring country, but the West “attacked along the perimeter” of the state.

“Russia extended its hand to us, and we were gouged from there. They wanted to deprive us of both independence and sovereignty at the same time,” Lukashenka stressed after negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, the President of Belarus summed up the results of negotiations with Vladimir Putin, expressing the hope that people will appreciate the decisions taken by the heads of state.