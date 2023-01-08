The Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced joint tactical flight exercises with the Russian Federation from January 16

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced joint military exercises with Russia. This is reported by the official Telegram– channel of the Belarusian defense ministry.

Flight tactical exercises with aviation units of the armed forces of Belarus and the Russian Federation, which are part of the aviation component of the RGV (s), will be held from January 16 to February 1, 2023.

Related materials:

It is reported that on Sunday, January 8, an aviation component from the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation has already arrived on the territory of Belarus

All airfields and ranges of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus will be involved in the exercises.

On January 6, it was reported that a train of military equipment from Russia had arrived in Belarus. The equipment is part of the regional grouping of troops of the Union State. On January 5, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported that Minsk continues to build up the regional joint grouping of forces of Belarus and Russia.