The Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the work of two joint combat training centers with Russia

On the territory of Belarus, there are two combat training centers, joint with Russia. This was stated by Assistant Minister of Defense of the Republic for International Military Cooperation Valery Revenko in his Twitter.

“By the relevant decree, the President of the Republic of Belarus (Republic of Belarus – approx. “Tapes.ru”) approved a draft agreement with the Russian Federation on the creation and operation of combat training centers for joint training. Currently, two of them are training military personnel on the territory of the Republic of Belarus (…) and one on the territory of the Russian Federation, ”he wrote.

Revenko specified that Belarus is training the Air Force (Air Force), Air Defense Forces (Air Defense Forces) and Missile Forces and Artillery (RVIA), while Russia is training the Ground Forces (SV).

On October 31, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko approved a draft agreement on the establishment of combat training centers jointly with Russia. It was reported that the document was approved as the basis for negotiations.