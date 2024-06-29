The Belarusian Defense Ministry announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces deployed reconnaissance systems on the border

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have deployed electronic surveillance systems near the Belarusian border. This was stated by the Deputy Commander of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) for ideological work of the armed forces of the republic, Colonel Vadim Lukashevich, his words were cited in Telegram-channel of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

The department explained that Ukrainian military personnel had equipped passages in a number of minefields on the border with Belarus.

According to Lukashevich, the situation on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border is characterized by increasing tension. “American infantry fighting vehicles, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy long-range artillery and other equipment are stationed in the Zhytomyr region,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that Belarusian border guards in the Gomel region shot down a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle that was conducting reconnaissance of border areas.