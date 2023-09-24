The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Aleynik said that a revolutionary situation has matured in the world

Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleynik said that a revolutionary situation has matured in the world when the West can no longer impose its will and put pressure on the Global South. His words leads Belta agency.

The minister noted that most of the countries of the Global South no longer want to be under neo-colonial oppression and act within the framework of their national interests, which explains the strengthening of such associations as BRICS and the SCO.

“A global coalition is what we should all strive for. Today, unfortunately, such a global coalition does not exist,” Aleynik said, expressing hope that the UN will move towards restoring global solidarity and trust.

Earlier, the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that the sanctions policy threatens the security of humanity and represents a form of neo-colonialism.