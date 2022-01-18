Belarus and Russia will carry out joint military exercises, called “Allied Determination-2022”, from February 10 to 20, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported today.

These exercises are part of an inspection of the capabilities of the reaction forces of Belarus and Russia, which will be carried out in two stages.

“In the first stage, until February 9, it is planned to deploy and create groupings of troops in the threatened directions in the short term,” the head of the Department of International Defense Military Cooperation, Oleg Voinov, was quoted as saying by the Interfax agency.

In the second stage, from February 10 to 20, joint military exercises will be carried out, in which the strengthening of border sectors through which armed groups could eventually penetrate Belarus will be tested.

According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the exercises will allow assessing the capabilities of the command and troops to ensure the military security of the Russia-Belarus Union.

In turn, Moscow declared today that the number of troops and weapons to be used in the exercises will be below the parameters that require communication.

For the “Allied Determination-2022” exercises, Russia will send 12 SU-35 fighters, two divisions of S-400 anti-aircraft missiles and a division of Pantsir-C systems, which combine guns and anti-aircraft missiles, the Deputy Minister of Defense announced in a press appearance. Russian Alexander Fomin.

This Monday the President of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, denounced the presence of “more than 30,000” soldiers, military equipment and weapons from Poland and the Baltic countries near the Belarusian border, in addition to a growing Ukrainian military contingent on the southern border. .

EFE